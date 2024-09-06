Cleveland Browns Tryout Two-Time Super Bowl Champion At Wide Receiver, Per Report
The Cleveland Browns have a roster spot to fill after waiving 2022 third-round pick David Bell on Thursday. According to a new report, they're already exploring their options to fill Bell's spot in the wide receiver room.
Field Yates of ESPN reported late Friday afternoon that the Browns held a tryout for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney is currently a free agent after spending each of the last two seasons with the franchise and hoisting back-to-back Lombardi trophies.
Prior to the 2023 season the Chiefs declined the fifth-year option in his rookie deal and opted to let him enter free agency this offseason. Originally a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2020, Toney was traded to Kansas City in the middle of the 2022 season.
Injuries delayed his Chiefs debut that year, but he went on to play in seven games, hauling in 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He added another seven receptions, 50 yards and a score during the postseason as the team made a run to the Super Bowl.
In 2023, Toney caught 27 passes for 169 yards and just one touchdown in 13 games, but his repetitive blunders and dropped passes left him falling out of favor in the Chiefs offense. Toney was noticeably absent throughout Kansas City's repeat run to the Super Bowl as the team listed him with an injury designation for the entirety of the playoffs. In an Instagram live video during the playoffs, Toney courted controversy when he claimed he wasn't actually injured and that the Chiefs were falsely placing him on their injury report. He later apologized for the comments.