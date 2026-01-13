Cleveland Browns handed yet another reminder of their postseason futility

As the Cleveland Browns wrap up their 23rd season without playoffs during the 26 years since the franchise came back into existence in 1999, it’s hard not to look at other teams’ fanbases with envy.

Especially the newer franchises.

The Browns’ postseason struggles are well documented: Cleveland has played just four playoff games since 1995, securing only one win. Not one of those four games has been played in a Browns’ stadium.

By contrast, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers -- both teams beginning NFL play in 1995 -- are coming off home postseason appearances this weekend.

During their 31-year history, the Jags have played 17 playoff games, six of them in front of their home crowd including an AFC Championship appearance for the 1999 season. Their postseason record is 8-9.

On their end, the Panthers have appeared in 18 postseason games, eight of them in their own stadium, including one NFC Championship as well. They sport a 9-9 all-time playoff record.

Browns last playoff games

The last time Cleveland had a playoff game in front of its fans was a 1994 season Wild Card matchup against the Patriots, with Bill Belichick as the head coach. Meanwhile, the Browns have finished last in the AFC North 16 times in the last 24 years.

Wait, it gets worse. The Houston Texans, also part of the current postseason bracket, didn’t begin NFL play until 2022, yet they’ve played eight out of their 15 playoff matches -- including a visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers this Monday night -- at home. They boast a postseason record of 6-8, with one game TBD. During this time, Houston has secured eight division titles. Cleveland's last division crown? The 1989 season in the defunct AFC Central.

And, we haven’t even discussed the Baltimore Ravens, considered an expansion franchise that started play in 1996 after Art Modell relocated his Browns club, with Cleveland waiting until 1999 to field another football team. Baltimore has been a model of consistency since, appearing in 32 playoff games -- including two Super Bowl wins -- with 10 of those at home. They are 18-14 in the playoffs, all-time.

And, if you think things couldn’t get any worse, brace yourself; it can. The Browns have played their home games in Huntington Bank Field since 1999 when it was known as Cleveland Browns Stadium. With a new home planned for 2029 in Brook Park -- and considering the current state of the franchise -- it’s entirely possible that the Browns go through the entire life of their present stadium without affording their fans one home playoff game during that period.

No wonder the Haslams are so ready to move out of 100 Alfred Lerner Way.