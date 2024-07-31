Cleveland Browns Urged To Sign Former NFL Tackles Leader
The Cleveland Browns boast one of the more impressive rosters in the NFL heading into the 2024 season. They don't have any glaring holes, they have the No. 1-ranked defense from last year and their offense could take a big step forward with a healthy Deshaun Watson.
That doesn't mean the Browns shouldn't look to add another piece, however.
Bleacher Report recently posted a piece assessing each team's biggest needs and a player that every NFL club should sign in training camp.
Linebacker Zach Cunningham represented the addition for Cleveland.
This isn't the first time we have heard someone say the Browns could stand to add another linebacker. Cleveland lost two of its starting linebackers from 2023 in Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki to free agency, so if the Browns do have any question marks defensively, the linebacking corps is probably where you would start.
Cunningham spent the 2023 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in 13 games and registering 85 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The 29-year-old was once a tackling machine. He led the NFL with 169 tackles as a member of the Houston Texans in 2020, and the year prior, he racked up 142 stops.
Injuries have certainly affected Cunningham since then, as he appeared in just six contests with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 due to an elbow injury.
He was able to stay relatively healthy with the Eagles last season, although it seems pretty evident that he is no longer the same player he was several years ago.
That being said, it certainly wouldn't hurt the Browns to add Cunningham into the mix.