Browns' Mason Graham Responds to Spotlight on Shedeur Sanders at Rookie Minicamp

Cleveland's top draft pick discussed its most famous one Friday.

Mason Graham holds a Browns jersey after being drafted.
Mason Graham holds a Browns jersey after being drafted. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns are in an unusual—if not unheard of—position this offseason. The team's top draft pick and its most well-known one are two different people.

With the fifth pick on April 24, the Browns took Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham—an All-American interior force. Two days later, Cleveland added Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders—the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver and defensive back Deion Sanders—with the 144th pick.

Graham is ostensibly the ranking member of the Browns' draft class, but Sanders has received the bulk of attention to start Cleveland's rookie minicamp. On Friday, he addressed that situation.

“That doesn’t really matter to me,“ Graham said via Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com. ”I come to play football. If the media’s on me, then they’re on me. If the media’s not, then it’s not. I’m just going to do my job at the end of the day."

Graham indicated he and Sanders met for the first time, and the meeting was a productive one.

"He was cool,” Graham said. “Seems like a good dude and it was all about ball. So I want to play with guys that are like-minded.”

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

