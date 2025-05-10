Browns Legend Receives Surprising Shoutout from Jets Rookie
The Cleveland Browns may not be the same type of historic franchise as the Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys, but they have certainly had some great players come through their midst.
That includes recent years, and perhaps one of the most legendary Browns players to ever step on the gridiron was offensive tackle Joe Thomas.
Cleveland selected Thomas with the third overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft, and the University of Wisconsin product went on to play 11 brilliant seasons for the Browns, making 10 Pro Bowl appearances while also earning six First-Team All-Pro selections.
On top of that, Thomas literally played in every single offensive snap for Cleveland over the first decade of his campaign and had the streak running seven games into his final campaign before a torn triceps ended it.
Now, the 40-year-old is in the Hall of Fame, and he is certainly someone that young offensive linemen—tackles in particular—aspire to be when they enter the NFL.
Count New York Jets rookie tackle Armand Membou among that group, as he gave Thomas a surprising shoutout during a recent interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.
When asked which three guests Membou would like to have over for dinner, he provided one heck of a list: Jesus, LeBron James and none other than Thomas.
That's some pretty exclusive company for Thomas, who is now serving as the offensive line coach for the Munich Ravens on the European League of Football.
Meanwhile, Membou was taken seventh overall by the Jets in the NFL Draft late last month and is on track to start at right tackle for New York in Week 1 next season.
