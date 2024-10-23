Browns, Commanders Connected To Surprising Trade
The Cleveland Browns will probably be major sellers heading into the NFL ttrade deadline. They have already dealt Amari Cooper, and rumors are even swirling around Myles Garrett.
While it seems unlikely that the Browns will actually trade Garrett, the rumblings demonstrate that Cleveland could make a ton of players available over the next couple of weeks.
Could cornerback Denzel Ward represent one of those players?
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus seems to think so and has proposed a trade that would send Ward to the Washington Commanders.
"The Browns have already dealt Cooper, but there’s still a plethora of talent left on the roster — and no viable path to contending given the team’s 1-6 record and the state of its offense," Locker wrote. "That could make some talented Cleveland defenders available, including Ward."
The Commanders' passing defense has been considerably better this season, but they could certainly use some help at corner, and Ward is one of the best in the league at his position. As a matter of fact, the 27-year-old leads the NFL with a hefty 12 passes defended this season.
What makes Ward an incredibly attractive trade candidate for the Browns is the fact that he is under contract through 2027. For that reason, Cleveland can ask for quite a haul from him, and a rival squad may feel inclined to surrender such a package.
Ward is a three-time Pro Bowler, and while he has dealt with some nagging injury issues throughout his career, he has never played in less than 12 games in a single campaign.
If the Browns decide to really blow things up, Ward could be on the move.