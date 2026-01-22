Pros and Cons to Chargers DC Jesse Minter As Potential Coach of Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are still searching for who will be the 19th coach in franchise history. While the search is still ongoing, several names have been propped up as potential suitors to lead the Browns in the future, with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter being one of them.

Minter began his coaching career back in 2006 as a “defensive intern” for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Since then, he has risen in the ranks to the NFL, serving as the defensive coordinator for the Chargers since 2024, when he left Michigan to follow Jim Harbaugh to the NFL.

Pros to Hiring Jesse Minter

Jun 16, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minter has had success with the Chargers, especially against the pass. The Chargers were ranked the fifth best defense in the NFL this season overall, and excelled in the redzone, giving up a 46% redzone-touchdown ratio. Minter’s defense came away with 19 interceptions this season, which was the second most in the NFL.

The Chargers run defense left a bit to be desired, but also came up with 45 sacks, which ranked in the top half of the NFL this past season.

Cons to Hiring Jesse Minter

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL insider Albert Breer reported that the Browns would be holding as second interview with Minter this coming week, as they are still in the midst of their coaching search. Minter has only ever been an interim head coach, serving as one for Michigan when Harbaugh served his suspension, and has never been a position coach or held a coordinator position dealing with the offensive side of the ball.

While the Browns have gaps to fill on their roster, their next head coach will need to be more than an great drafter.

The Browns have suffered on the offensive side of the ball for years, and the jury is still out on whether or not their franchise quarterback is currently on the roster or not after both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders struggled at times in their rookie seasons. Minter would need to be able to revamp most of the offense, something he hasn't done in his coaching career.

If the next coach is going to be Minter, he will have a massive overhaul on his hands. The Browns have two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft that they can not afford to whiff on. With Minter’s experience solely being on the defensive side of the ball, it’s understandable why some Browns fans may feel hesitant if he were to be hired as the next head coach of the franchise.