Detroit Lions Bring Back Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
The Detroit Lions recently released former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. Now, they have re-signed him to their practice squad.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report that Peoples-Jones was brought back by the Lions.
Not that long ago, Peoples-Jones was a fan favorite on the Browns a player that many thought could turn into a key piece. Unfortunately, that promise was never realized and the two parties parted ways.
At just 25 years old, the wide receiver still has plenty of time to turn things around and realize his full potential.
Throughout his career to this point in time, Peoples-Jones has played in 58 games. He has caught 122 passes for 1,895 yards and eight touchdowns.
Last season with Detroit, he was unable to find any kind of sizable role. He played in eight games, catching five passes for 58 yards.
Back in the 2022 NFL season, the former Browns' wideout put up big numbers. He caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns. That season made many think that he had big-time potential.
Unfortunately, he played in seven games in 2023, catching just eight passes for 97 yards. Cleveland ended up trading him to the Lions.
Hopefully, Peoples-Jones will be able to figure things out in Detroit and get his career back on track. The flashes of big potential have been there, but he simply hasn't been consistent.
If he can figure out the consistency side of things, he has a chance to become a quality role player for the Lions.