ESPN Insider Believes Browns Offseason Was Underrated Due to Reputation
The NFL world, between its analysts, pundits, and fans, has been happy to levy heavy criticisms at the Cleveland Browns this offseason. This isn't a new phenomenon. The franchise has become the league's resident punching bag over the last few decades.
This summer, a flurry of questionable moves has dialed up the scrutiny. Between their logjam of unproven quarterbacks, the multiple holes still gaping along their roster after the draft and free agency, and the legal issues with their second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, this offseason has looked to be another disaster that would set up a miserable 2025 campaign.
However, the criticism of Cleveland's moves may be a result of their detractors donning Brown-tinted glasses. The team seems determined to turn a corner, including trying to make up for their mistake with the Deshaun Watson trade. However, the franchise might have difficulty shedding the self-destructive reputation it has built for itself in recent history.
The Cleveland Browns have had an underrated offseason
ESPN analyst Evan Cohen believes that people across the league would be viewing Cleveland's offseason moves differently if they weren't attached to the Browns. He lauded several of their moves and stated that the critiques surrounding their direction this summer are solely due to past perception:
"I think the Cleveland Browns have actually done so many things that, if they were wearing a different uniform, we'd consider it really smart... They doubled down on Myles Garrett. That's smart. Doubled down by way of money, as well as 'we're gonna bring in Mason Graham to play next to you from Michigan, who's only going to help you.'"
Re-signing Myles Garrett was a bit of a no-brainer, but Cohen believes that the Browns have taken commendable steps to enhance his presence on their defense. He also expressed that their decision to select two different quarterbacks in this past draft was an ingenious gamble:
"They doubled down on next year's draft, which is a quarterback draft, by getting their pick and the [Jacksonville] Jaguars' pick. They doubled down on the idea of doubling their chances of finding a diamond in the rough with two mid-round quarterbacks, one of them who slipped there in Shedeur Sanders, the other, Dillon Gabriel... They've given themselves an opportunity to be really good for a really long time, if Shedeur or Dillon Gabriel are good, because next year, having the two picks, [they can proceed] one of two ways: just [picking] around them or... bait a team that desperately needs a quarterback to give you two picks each of the next two or three years, and you're set up for success."
Of course, Cohen's vision for this team, the one that's led him to believe that they have had an underrated offseason, hinges on one of their two rookies establishing themselves as a franchise quarterback. That's far from a guarantee, but finding a QB1 with a third- or fifth-round pick and having an excess of future draft capital to build around him would certainly accelerate the Browns' path back to contention.