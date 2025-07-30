Browns Owner Reveals Intel on Controversial Travis Hunter Decision
Most everyone assumed that the Cleveland Browns would be selecting Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but they decided to trade down to No. 5, where they bagged defensive tackle Mason Graham.
The move was immediately met with resistance from Browns fans, who were hoping that their team would add a generational talent in Hunter to bolster their offense moving forward. Nevertheless, Cleveland chose to nab Graham while also adding a first-round pick for 2026.
Browns owner Jimmy Haslam opened up on the decision to pass on Hunter, and he revealed that Cleveland was actually set to take the Colorado Buffaloes product before the trade surfaced.
"So we were locked in on (Hunter at No. 2) and then the opportunity came up (where) you go back three places and we thought there were really good players and we think we got a good one — a really good one — in Mason Graham," Haslam said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. "And then to add really almost a first-round pick at No. 36 (as part of the trade) and to have an (extra first-round pick) next year, we just thought it was too good to pass up."
Considering how barren the Browns' receiving corps is at the moment, perhaps going with Hunter would have been the better option, but it seems like having another first-round pick in the holster for next year was what put things over the top for Cleveland.
Many feel that the Browns — who drafted two quarterbacks this past April — could potentially take a quarterback in what is expected to be a very deep draft class at the position next spring, and they will have a pair of first-rounders to work with thanks to the aforementioned trade.
