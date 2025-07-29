Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Shoots Down Arch Manning Rumors
The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a heated quarterback competition in the early part of 2025 NFL training camp. They're currently evaluating four different gunslingers in hopes of finding a replacement for the injured Deshaun Watson, who's likely to miss the entirety of next season with an Achilles rupture.
Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, 94th-overall pick, Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-rounder, Shedeur Sanders, were all expected to have a chance to be named the Week 1 starter, although a favorite may be emerging, especially after Pickett’s hamstring injury. As if having four different quarterbacks on the roster for the 2025 season wasn't enough, there have also been rumors that owner Jimmy Haslam and the Browns have their eyes on Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning.
This upcoming NCAA season will be his first as the presumed full-time starter, but he's expected to be one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. According to Haslam, though, he and the team don't have Manning on their radar, and he doesn't even expect him to be available next spring.
It's worth noting that Haslam felt comfortable saying that Manning will stay for two more seasons with the Longhorns, considering he opened the statement by claiming that he doesn't know the quarterback at all. With several quarterbacks vying to be the 2025 starter, including two rookies they just drafted, it makes perfect sense why Haslam would want to deny that the Browns are already interested in a new prospect.
It wouldn't be absurd for Cleveland to be looking into a generational talent like Manning, so long as they leave the door open for their current quarterbacks to earn the chance to be a franchise cornerstone. Haslam also stated during his media availability that the team considers their search for a new QB1 to be a multiyear process, and that he, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, and General Manager Andrew Berry have discussed the importance of giving their rookies, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, adequate time to properly evaluate their potential.
Shedeur Sanders might not be getting any first-team reps yet, but it's encouraging to know that the Browns are willing to give him an honest look at some point. Maybe he'll make the most of his eventual opportunity and shut down the Arch Manning to Cleveland talks for good.