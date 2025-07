Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Shoots Down Arch Manning Rumors

โ€œAbsolutely, absolutely, and Kevin is aware of that, knows how important quarterback is and he and Andrew talk about those things all the time,โ€ - Jimmy Haslam on if itโ€™s important to see the rookie QBs in game action this season ๐Ÿค”๐Ÿค”๐Ÿค” pic.twitter.com/kyS2yzQTjx