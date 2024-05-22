Former Browns' General Manager Gets Promotion With The Baltimore Ravens
George Kokinis might not be a name you hear too often around Northeast Ohio anymore. At one point though, he was a significantly larger topic of conversation.
Back in 2009, the Cleveland Browns announced the hiring of Kokinis as general manager. This news came not too long after the hiring of Eric Mangini as head coach, replacing Romeo Crennel.
There was some excitement surrounding the announcement of George Kokinis as GM. Not only did he have significant experience in the NFL ranks, but this would simply be a reunion. Kokinis actually spent 1991-1995 as a scout with the Cleveland Browns. When Art Modell moved the organization to Baltimore, Kokinis moved with the team and spent 1996-2008 with the Ravens.
Upon his return to Cleveland, the general manager quickly got to work and made numerous moves in free agency, the draft and made some trades too. One of the more interesting moves for Browns fans today is the fact that Kokinis was the one to cut ties with quarterback Ken Dorsey. Ironically, Dorsey has made his return to Cleveland here in 2024 as the offensive coordinator.
Despite an effort by Kokinis to turn things around for the Browns organization, Cleveland began the 2009 season with a 1-7 record. Not only did the losing ways continue, but rumors began swirling about non-football related issues, personality clashes between the GM and coaches and other drama. The reunion quickly went up in flames and ended up being rather short-lived.
Cleveland had a Bye Week in Week Nine and on November 2nd, Kokinis was reportedly escorted off the premises by security at the Browns' training facility.
Nearly 15 years have passed and since that time, Kokinis has been heavily involved with the Baltimore Ravens once again. From 2010-2018, he was the senior personnel assistant prior to a promotion to director of player personnel in 2019. Kokinis was still in that role prior to his most recent promotion to vice president of player personnel.
In addition to the promotion of Kokinis, six other members of the Ravens' player personnel department received promotions.
George Kokinis has come a long way since his nine-month tenure as Browns GM in 2009, yet the story of that year will remain engraved as a wild stepping stone in Browns' history.