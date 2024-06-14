Cleveland Browns Safety Is Recruiting LeBron James To The NFL
The Cleveland Browns have been busy with OTA's, but fans simply cannot wait for training camp and the preseason to arrive. Having live football back on TV's will be a beautiful thing.
While most of the focus is on the upcoming 2024 NFL season for the Browns, one player took a shot at recruiting another player to join the team.
Rodney McLeod Jr., a safety for Cleveland, pitched NBA superstar LeBron James about returning to the city. However, he wasn't recruiting James to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Instead, he was talking about LeBron playing for the Browns at the tight end position.
“We could use somebody to compliment [David] Njoku over there for sure. You could never have enough. I would say it’s good to have a great tandem. The only problem is, I’m not sure if LeBron is actually ready to take on a guy like a Myles Garrett just yet, put his hand in the dirt. So, we’re going to have to save LeBron for third downs, red zone, passing situations. So, there might be some tells on offense, but it’ll be worth it.”
James was a standout football player in high school as well. He had his choice of which sport to pursue. Thankfully, he chose basketball, but he very well could have been an NFL superstar had he gone the other direction.
Imagine LeBron, at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds lining up at tight end. He would create matchup nightmares against every single team. James would also be one of the most dangerous red zone threats that anyone has seen at the NFL level.
Obviously, James is not going to play for the Browns. But, it was an awesome pitch to even throw out there by McLeod.
Even though he isn't playing in the NFL, James has done alright for himself in professional sports. Throughout his illustrious 21-year NBA career, LeBron has averaged 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He is arguably the "GOAT" in NBA history, although that debate is still very much alive with MIchael Jordan.
Every single fan would love to see what James could do on an NFL field. While it's never going to happen, fans are always allowed to dream.