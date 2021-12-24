Former Browns’ Punter Jamie Gillan to Sign With The Buffalo Bills

Two days ago the Cleveland Browns parted ways with their punter Jamie Gillan and are expected to roll with Dustin Colquitt for the remainder of the season. It looks like Gillan will not be out of a job for long as he is heading to Buffalo to be a member of the Bills’ practice squad.

Gillan struggled this season and couldn’t really put together any consistency with the Browns. The former Browns’ punter contracted COVID-19, missed some time and then was eventually replaced. Colquitt performed good enough to make Gillan expendable, so the team moved on from the punter after he spent three seasons in Cleveland.

Matt Haack is the Bills current punter, but he hasn’t been that great for Buffalo. With signing Gillan to the practice squad it looks to be that Haack could potentially be on notice. A punter either does his job or he’s out in the NFL. The same can go for a kicker, which is why Chase McLaughlin is in an interesting spot.

Gillan was never going to be out of a job long. He is a physical player at the punter position, he’s built like a non-punter and he has showed off a huge leg at times. Here’s to the former Browns punter finding his footing in Buffalo if given the opportunity. Now, Gillan could be heading to the playoffs with another AFC team.

