Browns Are Waiving Punter Jamie Gillan, Rolling With Dustin Colquitt

Cleveland Browns are switching punters for at least the rest of the 2021 season. Punter Jamie Gillan has not played since the end of November and will now be finding a new team, per Tom Pellissero. Gillan struggled at times this season, the main culprit was being wildly inconsistent. Most notably a dropped punt that was a turning point in a loss for the Browns.

Dustin Colquitt has handled the punting duties for Cleveland the last two games and will hold down the job for at least the remainder of the season. Colquitt received a nice workout against the Las Vegas Raiders where he punter seven times with a near 45-yard average.

Colquitt is 39 years old, so it is hard to see him as a very long term fix for the Browns at the punter position. Perhaps Cleveland could roll with him one more season, or they could look to see one in the offseason.

Gillan was in his third season with the Browns and was a fan favorite at times, given the nickname The Scottish Hammer. It could have been the hair that was unlike anyone else’s, or the fact that he was physically built as a punter. Early on Gillan showed he wasn’t scared to make a tackle during his rookie season, it received attention from people across the fan base. Last year into this year Gillian has struggled to be consistent.

With the kicking woes as of late, Cleveland could be replacing their kicker and punter before the 2022 season.

