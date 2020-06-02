BrownsDigest
Joel Bitonio Addresses Race In Conference Call

Pete Smith

When Joel Bitonio was scheduled to participate in a conference call, he likely didn't anticipate having to operate as the Cleveland Browns player spokesman on the issue of race in America. Tuesday, that was the role circumstances conspired to have the All-Pro guard play.

Bitonio did an admirable job, understanding that he doesn't have all of the answers, encouraging people to listen and learn while also being able to address the topic fully and honestly. It didn't seem awkward or forced or uncomfortable. Because of that, it came off with additional meaning, appropriate for moment in time.

Bitonio explained what the team had done, which included a ten minute speech from Jarvis Landry encouraging teammates to use their platform to make a meaningful impact. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach gave the team ways to make a difference, not the least of which was encouraging them to vote, particularly locally.

The greater challenge was when he was asked about what people like him could do to make a meaningful change. And he echoed the sentiment of listening, trying to understand their perspective. He also said he believes hate is taught. And for people who believe that, the opposite is also true. Love and acceptance are also taught.

Bitonio described the current moment as a "listening stage". As much as people want to rush out and think they have the answers, they first need to truly understand the problems and that perspective. At that point, perhaps they can understand the best way to find real solutions that get the country closer to true justice and racial harmony.

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

Hope2020

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

KMonkeyFresh

Brady Quinn On Baker Mayfield: "He’s One Of The Most Accurate Passers Of Any Level That I’ve Ever Seen"

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn isn't shying away from his belief in Baker Mayfield. As he told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, he expects big things from Mayfield in 2020.

Pete Smith

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King ranked the Cleveland Browns lower than they finished last year, based on draft position, which means that relative to the rest of the league, they got worse this offseason.

Pete Smith

HiramB

A Disgusted Myles Garrett Offers Help To David McAtee's Family In Wake Of His Death At Hands Of Police

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been an outspoken advocate for civil rights and justice, which has only been more pronounced after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now, he's offering to help a family impacted by the violence.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

With the protests growing after the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality, athletes like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are beginning to voice their displeasure.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Checking in with Nathan Zegura from Cleveland Browns Daily, tight end David Njoku about the opportunity he has this year, what he's been doing to train in South Florida and his role in the offense this coming year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Statement On Institutional Racism Largely Good, But Missing A Few Things

The Cleveland Browns released a statement from ownership that addressed the issues that have been going on in America for the past week sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter released a statement on Saturday addressing the events in Minneapolis and the concept of institutional racism as a whole.

Pete Smith

Dopeitsparish

Joe Woods On Linebackers: "I Know Mentally They Can Handle It. It Is Just Physically, What Are They Capable Of Doing?”

The linebacker position is arguably the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns roster and defensive coordinator Joe Woods answered questions about that group during a conference call on Thursday with local media.

Pete Smith

HiramB