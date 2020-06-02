Joel Bitonio Addresses Race In Conference Call

When Joel Bitonio was scheduled to participate in a conference call, he likely didn't anticipate having to operate as the Cleveland Browns player spokesman on the issue of race in America. Tuesday, that was the role circumstances conspired to have the All-Pro guard play.

Bitonio did an admirable job, understanding that he doesn't have all of the answers, encouraging people to listen and learn while also being able to address the topic fully and honestly. It didn't seem awkward or forced or uncomfortable. Because of that, it came off with additional meaning, appropriate for moment in time.

Bitonio explained what the team had done, which included a ten minute speech from Jarvis Landry encouraging teammates to use their platform to make a meaningful impact. Kevin Stefanski, the team's head coach gave the team ways to make a difference, not the least of which was encouraging them to vote, particularly locally.

The greater challenge was when he was asked about what people like him could do to make a meaningful change. And he echoed the sentiment of listening, trying to understand their perspective. He also said he believes hate is taught. And for people who believe that, the opposite is also true. Love and acceptance are also taught.

Bitonio described the current moment as a "listening stage". As much as people want to rush out and think they have the answers, they first need to truly understand the problems and that perspective. At that point, perhaps they can understand the best way to find real solutions that get the country closer to true justice and racial harmony.