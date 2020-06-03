BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Joel Bitonio On Bill Callahan: "He's Going To Put You In The Best Position To Be Successful"

Pete Smith

On a conference call with the local media Tuesday, Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio answered a few questions about the offense and new line coach Bill Callahan.

Bitonio was asked about the sheer number of offensive line coaches he's had and what impact that has. The seventh-year guard explained that while there are some adjustments in terms of what coaches want players to do, for the most part, it's simply adding to the skill set he has with each coach as opposed to unlearning anything.

It remains to be seen how true it ends up being when players take the field, but to a man, players have had nothing but positive things to say about the Zoom meetings the Browns have used with this virtual offseason. Both sides of the ball, there's a sense from veterans that they've been useful and coaches seem to believe there's a lot of learning and more accountability for that learning in this format.

Bitonio learned about Callahan mostly at the Pro Bowl from players like Travis Frederick. After a stint with the Browns, center Austin Reiter went to the Redskins where he played for Callahan. The emphasis was on hard work, but that Callahan seems to be highly thought of by players. Given his results, it's not terribly surprising as one of the best offensive line coaches on the planet.

Bitonio was also asked about how this offense compares to the one he ran his rookie year when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. And obviously there is significant crossover with wide zone that Kevin Stefanski wants to run as it has its roots in what Mike Shanahan ran.

Bitonio also believes this offense will be good for Baker Mayfield and his ability to move, creating different opportunities in the offense, trying to realize the vision of making runs look like passes and passes look like runs.

More from Bitonio

Addressing Race

On Jedrick Wills: "He's Dialed In"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King ranked the Cleveland Browns lower than they finished last year, based on draft position, which means that relative to the rest of the league, they got worse this offseason.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Joel Bitonio On Jedrick Wills: "He's Been Dialed In"

On a conference call Tuesday, guard Joel Bitonio discussed his early impressions of the Cleveland Browns new additions at tackle in Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

Pete Smith

Brady Quinn On Baker Mayfield: "He’s One Of The Most Accurate Passers Of Any Level That I’ve Ever Seen"

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn isn't shying away from his belief in Baker Mayfield. As he told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, he expects big things from Mayfield in 2020.

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio Addresses Race In Conference Call

Cleveland Browns All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio found himself being the team's ambassador to address race from the perspective of the locker room. The veteran did an admirable job answering questions and providing insight.

Pete Smith

A Disgusted Myles Garrett Offers Help To David McAtee's Family In Wake Of His Death At Hands Of Police

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been an outspoken advocate for civil rights and justice, which has only been more pronounced after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now, he's offering to help a family impacted by the violence.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Statement On Institutional Racism Largely Good, But Missing A Few Things

The Cleveland Browns released a statement from ownership that addressed the issues that have been going on in America for the past week sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

With the protests growing after the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality, athletes like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are beginning to voice their displeasure.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Checking in with Nathan Zegura from Cleveland Browns Daily, tight end David Njoku about the opportunity he has this year, what he's been doing to train in South Florida and his role in the offense this coming year.

Pete Smith