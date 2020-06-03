Joel Bitonio On Bill Callahan: "He's Going To Put You In The Best Position To Be Successful"

On a conference call with the local media Tuesday, Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio answered a few questions about the offense and new line coach Bill Callahan.

Bitonio was asked about the sheer number of offensive line coaches he's had and what impact that has. The seventh-year guard explained that while there are some adjustments in terms of what coaches want players to do, for the most part, it's simply adding to the skill set he has with each coach as opposed to unlearning anything.

It remains to be seen how true it ends up being when players take the field, but to a man, players have had nothing but positive things to say about the Zoom meetings the Browns have used with this virtual offseason. Both sides of the ball, there's a sense from veterans that they've been useful and coaches seem to believe there's a lot of learning and more accountability for that learning in this format.

Bitonio learned about Callahan mostly at the Pro Bowl from players like Travis Frederick. After a stint with the Browns, center Austin Reiter went to the Redskins where he played for Callahan. The emphasis was on hard work, but that Callahan seems to be highly thought of by players. Given his results, it's not terribly surprising as one of the best offensive line coaches on the planet.

Bitonio was also asked about how this offense compares to the one he ran his rookie year when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. And obviously there is significant crossover with wide zone that Kevin Stefanski wants to run as it has its roots in what Mike Shanahan ran.

Bitonio also believes this offense will be good for Baker Mayfield and his ability to move, creating different opportunities in the offense, trying to realize the vision of making runs look like passes and passes look like runs.

