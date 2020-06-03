BrownsDigest
Joel Bitonio On Jedrick Wills: "He's Been Dialed In"

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio was asked about the team's new projected starting tackles in a conference call on Tuesday.

Bitonio admitted he didn't know much about rookie Jedrick Wills when the Browns drafted him outside of the fact he was aware of the top four tackles in the draft. He got a little information from his agent and found out that Wills had a reputation for being a hard worker. Although he won't truly know until they get onto the field, Bitonio has been pleased with what he's seen from Wills in meetings.

Beyond the fact that Wills is a rookie, he and Bitonio will have to get comfortable working together on the left side of the line. With fewer on-field reps, it will be interesting to see how smoothly that can come together and how much Bitonio will feel compelled to try to help him, since he's already extremely comfortable with J.C. Tretter at center. 

Bitonio didn't really talk to Conklin before he signed with the Browns, but he was familiar with his work with the Tennessee Titans. Watching that Titans offense built around running the ball with Derrick Henry, he saw Conklin do a lot of zone blocking. The playoffs where the Titans reached the AFC Championship provided plenty of opportunity for Bitonio to see Conklin play and get a sense for where he excelled.

Conklin has yet to actually get to Cleveland, but Bitonio has been impressed with what he's seen from him in Zoom meetings and getting to know him in their own conversations.

More from Bitonio

Discussing Race

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King ranked the Cleveland Browns lower than they finished last year, based on draft position, which means that relative to the rest of the league, they got worse this offseason.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

by

KMonkeyFresh

Brady Quinn On Baker Mayfield: "He’s One Of The Most Accurate Passers Of Any Level That I’ve Ever Seen"

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn isn't shying away from his belief in Baker Mayfield. As he told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, he expects big things from Mayfield in 2020.

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio Addresses Race In Conference Call

Cleveland Browns All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio found himself being the team's ambassador to address race from the perspective of the locker room. The veteran did an admirable job answering questions and providing insight.

Pete Smith

A Disgusted Myles Garrett Offers Help To David McAtee's Family In Wake Of His Death At Hands Of Police

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been an outspoken advocate for civil rights and justice, which has only been more pronounced after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now, he's offering to help a family impacted by the violence.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Statement On Institutional Racism Largely Good, But Missing A Few Things

The Cleveland Browns released a statement from ownership that addressed the issues that have been going on in America for the past week sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

With the protests growing after the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality, athletes like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are beginning to voice their displeasure.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Checking in with Nathan Zegura from Cleveland Browns Daily, tight end David Njoku about the opportunity he has this year, what he's been doing to train in South Florida and his role in the offense this coming year.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter released a statement on Saturday addressing the events in Minneapolis and the concept of institutional racism as a whole.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish