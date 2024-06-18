Kareem Hunt Opens Up On Thoughts About A Cleveland Browns Return
Over the past couple of years, Kareem Hunt has been a valuable piece for the Cleveland Browns offense. Currently, he's sitting in free agency waiting for another opportunity to play.
Hunt is now 28 years old, but still believes he has a lot to offer an NFL team.
Speaking with the media recently, Hunt opened up about his NFL future. He shared his approach to the upcoming season while sitting in free agency.
“I’m just being patient. We’ll see. Everybody is finishing up their OTAs. When camps start, I’ll be ready. We’ll figure it out.”
He also opened up about whether or not he could see himself returning to the Browns for the upcoming campaign.
“I wouldn’t say (the door) is closed, but I’m not really sure. We’ll have to see about it. I’m just looking for a good fit, somewhere I could definitely get playing time and be on a team that’s contending.”
After playing with Cleveland for the last five years, Hunt is nothing but grateful for the opportunity that the franchise has given him.
“It was great. It’s my hometown. There’s nothing more I wanted to do than help win a championship here in Cleveland. I wish them all the best. That was a fun ride. Playing five years for the Cleveland Browns was a dream come true.”
Needless to say, that last quote sounded an awful lot like a closed door. He's clearly referring to the team in the past-tense and also wished the team the best moving forward.
During the 2023 season with the Browns, Hunt ended up carrying the football 135 times for 411 yards and nine touchdowns. While his touchdown total was great, his 3.0 yards per carry average was not.
Over the last three years, Hunt has failed to top 500 yards. In fact, he has not gone over 468 yards to be precise.
While that isn't to say that his NFL career is over, it wouldn't make sense for Cleveland to bring him back.
Instead, the Browns will head into the season with Nick Chubb hopeful to return from his knee injury at some point and three talented running backs behind him. Jerome Ford, D'Onta Foreman, and Nyheim Hines are all on the roster.
Even though he didn't close the door on a return, the page has likely been turned on Hunt's tenure in Cleveland.