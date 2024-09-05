Ken Dorsey Reveals Decision On Where He'll Be On Cleveland Browns Game Days
New Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey may not be calling the plays this season – that responsibility remains with head coach Kevin Stefanski. Still, he wants to be as present as possible throughout the game.
Dorsey revealed ahead of the team's practice on Thursday that he will man the Browns sideline in game days. The former Browns QB used the preseason to weigh his options between being on the sidelines or up in the booth and settled on the former.
"I'll be down," Dorsey asserted. "It's fun being back down there. Just getting the juice and the energy down on the field and having that feel down there, you feel part of the game. That's been a lot of fun for me to be down there."
During his more than four seasons in Buffalo in various roles, including two as an offensive coordinator, Dorsey was primarily doing his coaching from the press box. He was infamously captured on camera taking his frustrations out on an ipad from his post upstairs during the 2022 season.
Feeling part of the game isn't the only reason Dorsey has changed his tune on where he'll be on game days. Being within an earshot of Deshaun Watson, the rest of the quarterback room and other offensive players is something he sees value in as well.
"I think it's important for me to be down there, be with Deshaun, be with the quarterbacks," said Dorsey. "And it's a good way for me to help in terms of that line of communication and make sure everybody is on the same page. Be it those guys, be it any position group – between all of us, between Kevin, between everybody out there."