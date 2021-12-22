Skip to main content
    Kevin Stefanski Updates Status of Myles Garrett, Kareem Hunt And Troy Hill

    Kevin Stefanski returned on Wednesday and gave an update on three important players.
    Author:

    Myles Garrett was recently named a pro bowler for the 2021 season and is enjoying an all-pro level season. The Browns’ star pass rusher is unfortunately in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season.

    Garrett suffered a groin injury against the Las Vegas Raiders and was not 100% toward the end of the game. A groin injury is tough for mobility and could keep Garrett on the sidelines. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski, who returned today from the COVID-19 list, said he is eager to get eyes on Garrett to see where he stands at practice today. Garrett will likely be questionable for the Green Bay Packers game.

    Kareem Hunt and Troy Hill both missed last week’s game on the COVID-19 list, but wouldn’t have played anyways due to injury. Hunt is still a bit out from returning from his ankle injury.

    Read More

    Hill is battling a knee injury. Stefanski said he doesn’t expect either player to play against the Packers. Obviously the Browns need all hands on deck against Green Bay, but that won’t be reality.

    Losing Garrett would be terrible with the fact that Cleveland will be going up against Aaron Rodgers. Best case scenario is the star pass rusher takes a light week of practice and is able to go Christmas Day for a showdown at Lambeau Field, potentially recording his 16th sack.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

