Major Outlet Predicts Browns To Go Over Projected 2024 Win Total
Based on the overall win percentage of their opponents last season, the Browns are slated to play the toughest schedule in football next season.
That makes making a return trip to the postseason will not be easy, especially playing in a loaded AFC North that saw all four teams finish with winning records in 2023.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated made his case for the Bronwns to finish with a winning record for the second-consecutive season this week. Utilizing the over/under win totals provided by the DraftKings Sportsbook, Manzano actually predicted whether or not all 32 teams reach their projected win total for next season.
With a win total figured of 8.5, Manzano wrote the following about the Browns chances to eclipse that number:
"There’s plenty to like about Cleveland’s balanced roster, but they have concerns with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who hasn’t come close to playing up to the high expectations after he signed a fully guaranteed contract of $230 million in 2022. But the Browns have a dominant defense that will keep them competitive throughout the season, despite how Watson performs. Perhaps the addition of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy helps Watson find consistency."
Cleveland is certainly hoping to replicate the defensive successes of 2023 when they led the league in a number of ky statistical categories. Ultimately thoug, as Manzano eluded to, next season hinges on the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. If he can stay healthy and show some semblance of the QB he was in Houston early in his career than the Browns should have no problem eclipsing the 8.5 win mark.
As far as the rest of the AFC North is concerned, Manzano likes the Browns in-state rival, Cincinnati to also eclipse their projected win total of 10.5, according to DraftKings. He predicted the reigning division champion Baltimore Ravens to take a step back and miss an 11.5 win mark. Additionally, he has the Steelers falling short of 8.5 wins next season as well.
----------------------------
You May Also Like:
Wyatt Teller Believes Browns Rookie Zak Zinter Has Right Mindset
Nyheim Hines Explains How Browns Are Preparing For New Kickoff
Emerson Island: A Hostile Environment For Browns' Opposition
The Thing That Drew Za'Darius Smith Back To Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson Takes It Easy, Jerry Jeudy Was Everywhere, Plus Other Notes From Day 2 Of Browns OTAs
Browns DE Za'Darius Smith Sheds Iconic Hairstyle For Start Of OTAs
Rust Is No Longer An Excuse For Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson