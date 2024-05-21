Browns DE Za'Darius Smith Sheds Iconic Hairstyle For Start Of OTAs
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith has been rocking dreadlocks for quite some time now. He'll look much different suiting up for the Browns in 2024.
In a video shared by the Browns X account, Smith can be seen with a new look that doesn't include the iconic braids that were part of his look. One still image included in the video even shows the braids in a pile after being completely cut off in what is a totally new look for the veteran pass rusher.
Smith looks almost unrecognizable without his iconic braids. The 31-year-old signed a two-year $23 million deal with the Browns this offseason, returning to Cleveland after serving as a key leader on a defensive unit that was No. 1 in the NFL.
While Smith may not have posted his best statistical season in 2023 he did take on a key leadership role on the defensive side of the ball for the Browns. He also proved to be a nice compliment to star pass rusher Myles Garrett, who went on to win his first Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Smith registered 5.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 20 QB hits last year. He's hoping his new look comes with some added production in 2024.
