Deshaun Watson Takes It Easy, Jerry Jeudy Was Everywhere, Plus Other Notes From Day 2 Of Browns OTAs
The forecasted "scattered thunderstorms" held off for the Browns to get in their second day of OTAs in Berea. Wednesday's second session marked the first day of practice that was open to the media and there was plenty to observe.
While many of the Browns newest additions were actively involved OTA's remain voluntary which is why several veteran players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and Joel Bitonio have yet to join the rest of the team out on field workouts.
Here are some notes from Day Two of Browns OTAs:
1) Watson Watching
The Browns social media team captured Deshaun Watson throwing the football on Day 1 of OTAs yesterday. Day 2 was a lighter day for Watson, who was withheld from throwing the football as part of his recovery from shoulder surgery.
That didn't stop Cleveland's top signal caller from taking some mental reps where he'd go through dropping back, reading the field and making a very slow throwing motion. On a few occasions he actually took snaps under center to practice handing the football off to running backs as well, but it really was a no-throw day for Watson.
After practice head coach Kevin Stefanski shared that the current plan for Watson's recovery is to have him throw alternating days, which means he'll likely be throwing again on Thursday. That session is closed to the media. We'll see how he progresses or how that plan changes throughout the next two weeks of OTAs before veteran minicamp starts in early June.
2) What Can't He Do?
Wednesday also provided a first look at Jerry Jeudy in a Browns uniform out on the practice field and boy was he active. Jeudy was lining up all over the formation during the broken out skeleton offense-vs-defense drills. He was outside, he was in the slot, at one point he even lined up in the backfield.
It felt very reminiscent of what the Browns were hoping to do with Elijah Moore last year, only it never really came to fruition. It's still early on in the process of implementing new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's scheme but if what the Browns showed is any indication of what's to come, Jeudy could end up being that hybrid weapon they've been looking for.
3) Searching For A Returner
With the new kickoff rule the Browns are planning on trying out a lot of different players at returner this summer. The idea is that different players may bring different skills or perspectives to the play and as all 32 teams try to figure out the nuances of the play having versatility with the rotation of guys who can return the ball is a good thing.
One of those options appears to be rookie seventh-round pick Jamari Thrash. The Louisville and Georgia State product spoke during rookie minicamp about the likelihood that he'll get some run for the role. He was out there doing just that on Wednesday with varying results in terms of catching the ball. Thrash hasn't been a returner since high school so he'll have plenty of time to see if the role sticks for him.
4) Filling Out The O-Line
With Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills and Dawand Jones all working their way back from serious knee injuries, the Browns offensive line is a patchwork group at the moment. James Hudson was first up at left tackle on Day 2 of OTAs, with Hakeem Adeniji getting a lot of run at right tackle.
Conklin, Wills and Jones are each on different timelines for their respective recoveries. Of those three, Jones is likely on the earliest path to returning to the field. That could come later this month as OTAs continue but it will be a while before we see the Browns offensive line at full strength and that trio of players battling for the two starting spots.
