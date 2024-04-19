Takeaways From Browns GM Andrew Berry's Pre-Draft Press Conference
With the 2024 NFL Draft only a week away, Browns general manager Andrew Berry met with the media to hold his annual pre-draft press conference.
Berry tends to be a master at saying a lot of words without giving much away in terms of the Browns draft plans. That said, Berry did discuss how they'll handle not having a first round pick for a third consecutive year in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade.
That should make for a quiet first night as Berry even eluded to the fact that he and his staff will really start to get a better sense of what's on the menu for them going into Day 2 once the opening round ends and then about 10 picks prior to being on the clock at 54th overall.
As we try to read between the lines on what Berry and the Browns are thinking ahead of the draft, Spencer German and Cole McDaniel tried to decipher what we heard form Berry on Thursday and what fans should expect next week.
Follow along for more coverage leading up to the draft and throughout draft weekend over at the Browns Digest Youtube channel.
