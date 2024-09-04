This Massive X-Factor Must Play Big For Cleveland Browns To Beat Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns are heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a huge opportunity. They can send a major message to the NFL that they're a team to be wreckoned with.
In order to do that, the Browns are going to need some big individual performances from quite a few players.
Deshaun Watson is the most notable player who needs to step up. After back-to-back poor seasons, Watson is entering a pivotal season for his NFL future. If he does not have a bounce-back year, there is a very good chance that Cleveland will start by benching him and then continue by bringing in a new quarterback.
Outside of Watson, the defense needs to play well. They need to look the part of the most talented defense in the NFL.
Finally, the Browns will need their running game to step up.
The Cleveland Browns' Biggest Week 1 X-Factor Against the Dallas Cowboys
With Nick Chubb out for at least the first four games of the year and likely a little longer, Cleveland will rely heavily on Jerome Ford. The 24-year-old running back will be the Browns' main X-Factor this week.
During the 2023 season with Cleveland, Ford ended up carrying the football 204 times for 813 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 319 yards and five more touchdowns.
Taking pressure off of Watson's shoulders is a major must for the Browns this season. Watson needs to play better, but he also needs opposing defenses to have to stay honest against the run. Ford is capable of making that happen.
If he can come in and make a major impact on the ground in Week 1, Cleveland will have a chance. The team will need him to produce at least 80 yards on the ground. He has to be a threat that the Cowboys have to game-plan against.
Ford is more than capable of being that kind of player. Hopefully, he can prove it on the field to start the 2024 season.