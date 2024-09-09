Wyatt Teller Sends Strong Message To Cleveland Browns Fans Following Week 1 Loss
When the dust settled on the Cleveland Browns embarrassing 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboy, there wasn't much to feel good about if you're a Browns fan.
The offense accumulated just 230 yards of total offense and were 2-of-15 on third down for the game. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had his own set of problems completing just 24-of-45 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but it wasn't like the guys up front protecting him played inspiring football either.
Watson was hit 17 times, including six sacks in the lopsided loss. Bad as it all was, starting right guard Wyatt Teller had a message for fans as the team tries to flush a truly disappointing season opener.
"Very confident [moving forward]," Teller asserted after the game. "It's game one. Calm down. It sucks. I hate losing. Calm down, it's okay."
One week certainly doesn't have to be cause for pounding the panic button. It's fair to reason that the Browns offense and specifically the offensive line is still finding its footing after taking very few reps as a full unit in the preseason. The majority of Cleveland's 11 accepted penalties were procedural issues by the offensive line, which speaks to that lack of reps together.
Injuries have also derailed the team's plans for the left tackle position as both Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin are nearing returns to the field after suffering season-ending knee injuries last season. Neither of the duo was ready to go this past weekend though. Conklin entered the Sunday with a questionable designation but wound up being ruled out pregame.
That left James Hudson III manning the left tackle spot, and being asked to slow down Cowboys edge-rusher Micah Parsons. It didn't go well for Hudson, or anyone up front for that matter, as the 2021 first-round pick racked up one sack and five quarterback hits.
"We pride ourselves on being a good offensive line that can run the ball," said Teller. "When you don't run the ball effectively it sucks, it's demoralizing. Penalties, on penalties, on penalties. I know they're making a point of the illegal formations and really watching everything so tight. But that's something we need to role with the punches, we have to be better at that."
The nature of the NFL prevents anyone from dwelling on one game for too long. As the page turns to Monday the focus is already turning to a Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars, where Teller and the Browns will look to get back on track.
"That's embarrassing, that sucks, but at the end of the day it's one game," Teller reiterated. "Our seasons not over. We still have a lot of games to go. That's kind of a cliché answer but it's true. It's game one."