Browns lose several key players to significant injuries in loss to 49ers

The Cleveland Browns lost more than just a game, when they fell by a score of 26-8 to the San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday, dropping their record to 3-9.

They lost a key piece of their defense front, too.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins has been ruled out of the remainder of the season this Monday by head coach Kevin Stefanski, after sustaining a quad injury against the Niners.

Collins suffered the injury during the third quarter, going down without contact. The defensive lineman had to be carted off the field. Stefanski revealed that Collins will need to undergo surgery for the injury.

Collins’ injury led to some extracurricular activity on the field, as a few Browns’ players confronted 49ers’ wide receiver Jauan Jennings while Collins was being taken away.

After the game, Cleveland defensive lineman Shelby Harris said of Jennings: “I see exactly why they punched your (groin). I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet,” referencing Jennings incident the week before, with Panthers’ safety Tre’von Moehrig, who ended up being suspended for one game after getting into it with the wide receiver.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Myles Garrett had this to say about Jennings: “I can’t speak for how he was raised, but if you’ve got nothing good to say, don’t say something to somebody."

Also, on the injury front, Stefanski told reporters that guard Wyatt Teller would be “week-to-week” with a calf injury that also occurred during the Niners game.

Rookie running back Dylan Sampson is considered “day-to-day” with a calf injury that led him to being ruled out in the fourth quarter against the Niners. Right tackle Jack Conklin is, for the second time in the season, in the concussion protocol while in the concussion protocol, after being treated in the blue medical tent on the sidelines just before halftime against the 49ers.

Of course, Collins’ injury is the one that will hurt the most, as the 10-year veteran was having one of his best seasons. He started all 12 games to date for Cleveland, and is second on the team with 6.5 sacks. He also has 25 combined stops and seven tackles for a loss. Most of his snaps could be taken up by Harris.

Collins signed on with Cleveland last March, for two years and $20 million after being let go by San Francisco.

If Sampson can’t go, Jerome Ford should be able to step up in his place, while Teller would likely be replaced by Teven Jenkins in the lineup on the inside after they were already rotating at the position. KT Leveston could take Conklin’s spot on the outside if needed.