Browns veteran gives Kevin Stefanski vote of confidence after Bengals win

After finishing the year a disappointing 5-12, the Cleveland Browns will face an intense offseason decision as they decide who will be coaching the team next season.

At least one veteran made sure to express his thoughts that a major change isn’t needed.

Linetime defensive tackle Shelby Harris had plenty of praise for current head coach Kevin Stefanski, calling him his favorite coach he’s ever played for.

“One of the most personable people, he can talk to anyone. It’s hard to get coaches that are human. You get lost in this football stuff, but Kevin is a human. I feel like every decision he makes has human elements to it,” Harris said. “That does so much in this league for your players and also for your coaches. He is loved by his coaches and players I think.”

It’s some serious praise from a player who’s been in the league since 2014, and played for six organizations.

Shelby joined the Browns in 2023, the year Stefanski won his second Coach of the Year award. Stefanski was able to take the Browns to the playoffs, despite starting five quarterbacks throughout the season.

The Cleveland defense was among the league’s best during that season. The defensive line, led by Harris, Myles Garret, Mo Hurst and Za’Darius Smith were able to dominate the line of scrimmage, with some great play from the line linebackers and secondary too.

The next seasons with Harris and Stefanski were less successful. The Browns won just eight total games, including three last year.

While the defense has remained dominant, the offense hasn’t been able to consistently put points on the board.

As an offensive-minded head coach, that’s where the frustration has come against Stefanski. In theory, the Browns should have had much more talented and creative offenses, but in reality, it has consistently been disappointing.

Several players, including Myles Garrett, have given their thoughts on the coaching situation. While players have expressed disappointment in the lack of success, no players have said anything bad about Stefanski and his character.

Whichever direction the Browns decide to go, Stefanski likely won’t be waiting too long before he finds his next job in the NFL. Teams will be heavily recruiting him as a coordinator, and some teams may even show interest as a head coach.

Stefanski has clearly still left a mark on many of Cleveland’s players over the season, and should be remembered with a positive legacy for the Browns as the best head coach the team has had since coming back.