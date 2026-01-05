Kevin Stefanski gives Myles Garrett highest praise possible after historic season

The NFL has a new all-time leader in single season sacks, and his name is Myles Garrett.

Garrett’s been receiving praise from all over the league after his record-breaking performance, but perhaps the highest praise of all came from the guy running the team this season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanki gave Garrett the highest praise imaginable after the game, showing just how highly the two-time coach of the year winner thinks of Garrett.

“I mean that’s history. He;s the sack king. That’s unbelievable. They’ve been playing this game for a long time, and for him to go get that in the circumstances with the degree of difficulty in which he got it this season is unbelievable,” Stefanski said. “He’s the defensive player of the year. You can make him the MVP if I had a vote. The reaction of his teammates is genuine. These guys care about each other.”

The record-breaking sack came in the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s 20-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense tried to lead a late march to take the lead, but Garrett showed one of the fastest getoffs in NFL history, forcing Burrow to drop and take the sack in less than two seconds.

The celebration started right away. The refs stopped the game, something the Bengals made sure to express frustration with after the game, as players emptied off Cleveland’s bench to surround Garrett.

Garrett was picked up on the sideline, as teammates cheered on what he accomplished. Then, Garrett would get what he’s been asking for all season long. Thanks to a game-winning field goal from Andrew Szmyt, Garrett broke the record in a win.

Postgame, Stefanski also praised Garrett in front of the team. He gave Garrett a game ball, emphasizing that even though it’s a team game, Garrett just did something the NFL has never seen before.

Teammates dumped water on Garrett, demanding a speech, where Garrett praised his teammates for all their efforts during the historic run.

While the NFL may never see a defensive player win the MVP award again, Stefanski does have a point on Garrett deserving the recognition.

Teams had to gameplan against Garrett like never before. Entire offenses stalled out because they had to put so much emphasis on slowing Garrett down. Even if it didn’t lead to much team success, there are very few players who wrecked games like Garrett.

It may be the last time Stefanski leads the Cleveland Browns, but he certainly made it a memorable game as Garrett cements his legacy among the greatest pass rushers in NFL history.