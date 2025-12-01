Cleveland Browns players sound off on 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings

While the Cleveland Browns suffered a heartbreaking loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home, the emotions in the postgame press conferences revolved around something else.

The words of Jauan Jennings.

In the third quarter of play, Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins went down, suffering a significant injury to his knee. He ultimately was carted off the field and the rest of his 2025 campaign is in jeopardy, which is especially sad, considering the year he was having.

Multiple players, including 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, came out to voice their frustrations with what Jennings said on the field directly following Collins' injury.

"He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players," Garrett said. "I was just trying to separate everybody. I tried to go up and ask what the problem was, and he started coming at me. Some guys just roll like that. I don't feel like that belongs in the game, but if that works for them, then hey, more power to them."

Garrett was referencing a bit of jarring that was occurring between Browns and 49ers players while Collins was down on the field.

"I don't feel like that belongs in the game," he continued. "But, hey, if that works for him and them, then more power to him. But I'm just trying to keep my guys focused on the game and not worried about stuff outside of it because we're focused on what's on the field."

Alongside Garrett, defensive tackle Shelby Harris added more fuel to the fire. Unlike the way Garrett carried himself, which was with a bit more composure, Harris was much more brash wtih his comments on Jennings.

"Yeah, he's a ho, and I want that known," Harris said. "Like, I see why he got punched in the nuts, because that's -- like, he says some things that you should not say to another man, ever. But I don't respect it because you say that, then run behind your O-line. That's some real soft [expletive]. And I want that known.

"I see exactly why they punched your nuts. I'm surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet."

When Maliek Collins went down with injury, there were words exchanged between 49ers WR Jauan Jennings and some guys on the #Browns defense.



Apparently Jennings took things to personal level. The Browns didn't appreciate it by any means as Shelby Harris made clear after the game. pic.twitter.com/NWL27XUypU — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 30, 2025

The punching incident that Harris was referencing occurred back in Monday's Week 12 matchup between the 49ers and the Carolina Panthers. Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig was caught punching Jennings in the groin at the conclusion of the outing. Moehrig ended up being suspended for one game before coming out and saying that Jennings was "talking crazy."

While the Browns' frustrations and whatever was said by Jennings don't do much now, hopefully, it can light a fire for the team heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

The 26-8 loss for the Browns bounces the team's record down to 3-9 on the campaign.

Prior to his injury, Collins was one of the top defenders for Cleveland. He had 6.5 sacks, which was a sack-and-a-half better than his previous career high, while also tacking on 15 tackles.

The Browns look to bounce back on Sunday, Dec. 7, when they play host to the Tennessee Titans from Huntington Bank Field. The two sides will square away at 1:00 p.m. EST.