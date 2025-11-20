Jim Schwartz compared Browns rookie Carson Schwesinger to Hall of Famer
It's not every day that a team like the Cleveland Browns gets so lucky to find a gem of a player in the second round of the NFL Draft, but rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been that guy.
Schwesinger has been a difference-maker on defense, helping the unit carry the Browns in multiple games. His defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, had some impressive things to say, including comparing the rookie to a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker.
"I was with Ray Lewis his first three years. The command that Carson has now, in a lot of respects, took Ray till his third in the league (to acquire)."
Schwesinger has been a beast for the Browns in 2025, racking up a team-high 85 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two interceptions, two pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks in 10 games. Pro Football Focus has him graded at 68.5 overall, ranking 33rd among 81 linebackers.
He's instantly put him in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL this year, thanks to his play. The versatility of Schwesinger's play is what stands out compared to the other rookies, and really, most of the linebackers in the NFL.
The future of the Browns' defense looks to be in much better shape than it was a season ago. Looking at Schwesinger as the centerpiece of the defense at linebacker, adding star defensive end Myles Garrett will help give them years of stellar play. It also helps to have other good talent like Denzel Ward and Alex Wright, who they just extended a new deal to.
Whether the Browns can keep all that talent under one hat for long, despite their 2-8 record, will be another question. The team might be looking to make sweeping changes to the franchise, and that could mean changes to the roster as well.
Guys like Schwesinger and Garrett are going to be paramount to any rebuild with the Browns. They are essential pieces of the puzzle, never to be lost in the process.
Schwartz has big plans for Schwesinger and has undoubtedly added a great deal more pressure on the young linebacker to be compared to one of the greatest defensive players of all time, Lewis. It's nothing that the young rookie can't handle, as he has proven throughout the first 10 games that he can be a starting linebacker in the NFL with ease.