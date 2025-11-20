Details of Alex Wright's contract extension with Cleveland Browns revealed
The Cleveland Browns have been a stellar defensive team despite their 2-8 record.
A huge bright spot has been defensive end Alex Wright, who has three sacks and 17 total tackles this season.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns landed a three-year extension worth $33 million with Wright that includes $21 million guaranteed. The deal was negotiated by Wright's agents Drew Rosenhaus and Shawn O’Dare.
The Browns selected Wright with the No. 78 overall selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the last few games of his rookie contract, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry ensured that he would be with the organization moving forward.
Wright was a bit of a sleeper prospect coming out of UAB. But he received playing time right away as a rookie, compiling 13 total tackles in 2022.
In 2023, Wright popped off the page during Cleveland’s run to the NFL Playoffs. He had 16 total tackles and added five big sacks during his second season in the league. In 2024, Wright was placed on the injured reserve with torn triceps during Week 4 and finished the season with just one sack.
But in 2025, Wright assumed a bigger role in Jim Schwartz’s defense. He has started four games on the opposite side of Myles Garrett and already has three sacks with seven games remaining on Cleveland’s schedule.
Schwartz deploys defensive tackles rotationally. But whenever Wright is in the game, his presence is felt. When the Browns traded Joe Tyron-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears at the NFL trade deadline for a late-round pick swap, it was evident that the team was comfortable with Wright in his increased role moving forward.
While anybody would look good playing alongside Garrett, the Browns have been seeking a long-term fit on the other side of their defensive line since he was drafted back in 2017.
Wright might not have the big name notoriety like Oliver Vernon or Jadeveon Clowney did, but his consistent production warranted this contract extension.
Still just 25 year-old, the Browns will have Wright locked up through his prime years in the NFL. He will be set to hit unrestricted free agency when he turns 28, which would give the Browns an opportunity to extend him again or move on if they believe that his best football is behind him.
In Schwartz’s defensive ecosystem headlined by Garrett, there is almost no debate that Cleveland is an environment that Wright can continue to thrive in with this new contract.