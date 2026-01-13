From the moment linebacker Carson Schwesinger arrived at the start of preseason, it was clear the Cleveland Browns had added more than just another rookie to their roster.

He wasted little time making his presence felt, and by the end of the regular season, he had firmly established himself as one of the league’s most promising first-year players.

And as a result, Schwesinger’s debut campaign has now earned him deserved recognition. On Tuesday, the NFL announced that he is one of six finalists for the Rookie of the Year award.

#Browns LB Carson Schwesinger has been named a finalist for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award.



The winner will be selected by a fan vote at https://t.co/SKIf04KjLe with voting running until Jan. 30. pic.twitter.com/JahcSfy8tX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) January 13, 2026

Schwesinger’s potential was recognized early, particularly during training camp practices where his instincts consistently stood out.

"He's right in the middle of the defense. He's played outstanding for us," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said in December 2025.

"He has really impressed me with his toughness and his ability to play through some injuries and some pain.

“That shows a lot of grit, that shows a lot of toughness. And not only do the coaches appreciate that, but his teammates appreciate that also. […] I've been really proud of him, and I know his teammates are too, they respect that."

That early promise quickly carried over into games, as Schwesinger started all 16 games at middle linebacker during the regular season.

His NFL debut set the tone for what would become a solid year. In Week 1, Schwesinger led the Browns in total tackles. He continued his form throughout the season, finishing the year as Cleveland’s leading tackler.

"He came in, he fit in, he commands the call, he makes the checks," Browns linebacker Devin Bush said in November 2025. "He's out there on third down making stops, sacks, picks, whatever it is to put his team in position to win."

Among rookies, Schwesinger led the NFL with 146 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. He is one of just five linebackers since 2000 to record at least 145 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in a season for rookies.

Through Week 11 to 16, Schwesinger recorded at least 10 tackles in each game, which ties Luke Kuechly for the longest such run by a rookie since 2000, highlighting his consistency late in the season, when the Browns were struggling.

Schwesinger joins New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the running for Rookie of the Year.

The winner will be determined by a fan vote through the league’s website. Voting closes on January 30th.