What Would Cleveland Browns Have To Give Up To Draft Fernando Mendoza?

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza announced on Friday that he is entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Just coming off leading the Hoosiers to a national championship on Monday, Mendoza is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick.

The Raiders currently hold the No. 1 pick, and they need a quarterback. However, if Las Vegas isn't entirely sold on Mendoza or discovers another player it prefers for the position, they could consider trading the pick.

Several teams in the top 10 picks need a quarterback, and the Cleveland Browns are certainly among them.

The Browns currently have the No. 6 pick, and if they become enamored with Mendoza while the Raiders are open to a trade, it would require a substantial package to move up and snag him.

What the Browns might have to trade for Mendoza

The last time an NFL team traded the No. 1 pick was during the 2023 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears held the No. 1 pick and weren't looking to draft a quarterback, as they had Justin Fields entering his third season.

Chicago made a trade with the Panthers, who held the No. 9 pick. In this deal, the Panthers sent wide receiver DJ Moore along with several draft picks: the 2023 first-round pick (No. 9), the 2023 second-round pick (No. 61), a first-round pick for 2024 and a second-round pick for 2025.

The Browns would likely need to make a deal similar to the one the Panthers struck with the Bears to acquire Mendoza. The silver lining is that the Browns hold three picks higher in the draft than the Panthers did, which may allow them to negotiate a slightly cheaper arrangement.

If Cleveland decides to pursue a trade, it could consider moving the No. 6 pick, along with the first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 24.

The Browns could avoid surrendering their 2027 first-round pick if they trade both first-round picks this season. However, the Raiders might still be interested in securing Cleveland's first-round selection for next year, as it's likely the Browns won’t perform well.

Moving up in the draft to select Mendoza would be a challenging move for the Browns, given their numerous offensive gaps that need to be filled. The wisest approach for Cleveland might be to hold off for a season, focus on bringing in offensive support this year, and then aim for a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft, in a class many expect to be deep.