Cleveland Browns Named Fit for Veteran QB To Pivot Away From Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are going to have a quarterback battle on their hands this offseason, and it could be between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

With Cleveland searching for a new head coach, the incoming coach may want to bring in his own veteran quarterback. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke with NFL executives for their predictions about the upcoming offseason, and they believe that Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis could find his way to the Browns.

The Browns could be a team to watch for Malik Willis

"I just don't think [the Browns] go into the season with Shedeur [Sanders] as their top option," an NFC personnel man said on Tuesday, per Fowler. "And getting the right quarterback in the draft isn't a guarantee based on where they pick. The Browns have the Nos. 6 and 24 picks in the first round of April's draft."

The Titans picked Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he didn't make much of an impact during his two seasons in Tennessee. Over the last two seasons, he played for the Packers, earning three starts. With Jordan Love as the starting quarterback in Green Bay and with Willis set to become a free agent, it seems likely that the Packers will struggle to keep him on the roster.

Willis could be in play for Miami too

Willis will have a market this offseason, since the rookie quarterback draft class isn't expected to be deep. Many teams could be looking to sign Willis, and one of them could be the Miami Dolphins, given the many connections to him.

The Dolphins have hired former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new general manager and named ex-Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their head coach.

"No regime will know Willis' strengths better than Miami, which just hired a brain trust of GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley from Green Bay, Fowler added. "The Packers valued Willis' development, and Miami could bear the fruits of that labor."

Given that both individuals have collaborated with Willis in Green Bay, there's a possibility that the Dolphins could become strong contenders for him, especially as they are likely to move on from starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Browns have several pathways to consider for their starting quarterback next season, and there's still a strong possibility that it could be Watson, who missed the entire season because of a torn Achilles.

Nobody knows who the next head coach of the Browns will be, but if that coach believes he can bring back the 2020 version of Watson, there’s a good chance Cleveland already has an idea of who its starting quarterback will be in 2026.