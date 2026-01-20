Carson Beck could become Cleveland Browns' next QB project, but it doesn't make sense

The Cleveland Browns could be looking for a quarterback in the upcoming draft to add depth and competition for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft this April after falling short in the national championship against the Indiana Hoosiers. However, Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay believes the Browns are one of the worst possible landing spots for Beck.

"One of the few bright spots during Cleveland's 5-12 campaign was the play of Shedeur Sanders—the team's fifth-round selection in the 2025 draft—after he assumed the starting job in Week 12. He went on to win three of his eight starts and showed the type of promise other Browns quarterbacks have lacked in recent years," Kay wrote.

"Rather than drafting Beck and adding another level to an already complicated QB situation, the incoming Browns regime should see what it has in the second-year signal-caller. Sanders was considered a first-round talent by many draft experts and played well enough as a rookie to deserve a real shot to lock down the team's starting job for the foreseeable future.

"Introducing Beck into the equation would put unnecessary pressure on Sanders while also limiting the Miami product's own chances of getting on the field. Given Beck is one of the older prospects in the class following six years of collegiate football, he's also not the type of pick a team should be making if they don't plan to provide an opportunity to see meaningful action early in his career."

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Browns urged against drafting Beck, other QB's

A lot of the direction of the Browns quarterback situation will depend on how the new head coach feels about Sanders and the rest of the signal caller room. The new head coach could give Sanders the benefit of the doubt and give him an opportunity to prove himself at the start of next season, but it remains to be seen what the team will do.

Adding competition wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for the Browns quarterback room, but it could also hurt what is currently brewing. The team needs to pick a direction and stick to it, rather than waffling back and forth between a couple of different ideas and options.

While Beck could be a solid Day 3 pick and quarterback project for a team, the Browns might not be the best place for that.

Subscribe on YouTube for the best Browns coverage: