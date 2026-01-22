Latest Cleveland Browns Mock Draft Repairs Broken Offense

The Browns' two first-round picks are now locked in at sixth overall and 24th overall, along with picks 1-28 after the divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs. The needs for Cleveland seem to be etched in stone from many fans and the NFL media, offensive line help, and a reliable playmaker on the outside.

Those were the two places that Cleveland seemed to struggle the most in, alongside the quarterback spot, which could not find consistency this year.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his newest mock draft this morning for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, his picks for the Browns hit on those needs.

With the sixth pick, Kiper has the Browns selecting:

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

“Over 37 career games (36 starts), Fano allowed just four sacks, and the most recent came in Week 1 of the 2024 season. He played on both sides at Utah, and he has the size, power, and technique to excel at either tackle spot. Cam Robinson and Jack Conklin are both free agents, so I could see Cleveland pairing Fano with Dawand Jones.” Kiper wrote.

Fano is 6’6”, 308 lb left/right tackle who excelled for the Utes in his three seasons. Fano is a great athlete who is quick and lean with great footwork and agility. He started his true freshman year at left tackle before moving to right tackle, where he became a mainstay.

Fano is an excellent run blocker with great athleticism and an aggressive blocker, he helped the Utes rush for the second-most yards in all of college football this past year. Fano will be able to become a franchise guy on the line to make the next coach of Cleveland's life a bit easier.

At the 24th spot, Kiper has the Browns going with:

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

“Branch is smaller at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, but he's electric. No one can catch him when he gets into space, and he has the ability to turn a quick pass into a big gain. Branch had 81 catches for 811 yards and six scores this past season.” Kiper says about Branch.

The one word to describe Branch is dynamic; the former Georgia Bulldog and USC Trojan displayed his skills catching the ball, returning the ball, and making plays after the catch in his career.

Although Branch may not have the size you are looking for, he wins in other areas, particularly the open field, where you do not want to face him. He totaled two returns for touchdowns in his true freshman year for USC, using his speed and acceleration. After the catch is where he excels, as he averaged 7.97 yards after the catch throughout his college career.