Antonio Brown shares his plans for the 2022 season

The unpredictable wide receiver made his plans public in an interview at a Fan Controlled Football game.

On the field and off the field, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver, Antonio Brown, is an enigma. Whether it's walking out while tossing his pads on the turf in an NFL game or sharing rap verses with Floyd Mayweather in Dubai, Brown remains an unpredictable personality. 

While he's not currently under contract with a team, Brown is sticking close to the sport this offseason. During a recent interview while appearing at a Fan Controlled Football game, he dished out a few of his plans for the future.

For now, the veteran pro is focusing on a newfound rap career after releasing his first album in April with the help of Kanye West. According to him, things are going well so far.

"I do what I want. Obviously, I'm a 12-year veteran, one of the best players of all time. My job is to live. Life is about living," Brown said. "We all gonna die. It's not for you to find out about what I'm going to do. Obviously, I'm a rapper. I do shows. I'm an independent businessman. Business is booming."

Brown has spent over a decade in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, sometimes one door closes and another one opens.

“Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever," Brown said. "I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game.”

As far as continuing his career, it sounds like Brown isn't expecting to play in 2022. He's publicly professed his desire to retire as a member of the Steelers, which is yet to come to fruition.

“Nah, don’t play yourself looking at me to play.”

A few months ago, Brown stated that he needs to undergo ankle surgery if he's going to get back on the field. However, he's holding off on doing so until a team signs him, which might be one of a plethora of reasons why he doesn't have a contract yet.

There's no question that Brown is an immensely talented player, but his off-the-field headaches have teams wary of giving him a fifth opportunity.

