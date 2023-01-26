Former Buccaneers' Quarterback Shaun King Gives Harsh Take on Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to become a free agent once the NFL season ends and the free agency period opens in March. He has his options completely open and has shown the ability that he can still play the game at a high level.

However, with how the Bucs' offense played this season, some believe that Brady isn't the same quarterback he used to be. Former Buccaneers' quarterback, Shaun King, who was drafted in the second round and played for the Bucs from 1999-2003, believes Brady is "a shell of himself" at this point of his career.

When talking with Compare.bet, King said, ""Let’s be honest, man, why does everybody beat around the bush? Tom Brady is the most accomplished quarterback at the professional level we’ve ever seen, and nobody in modern football is getting to 10 Super Bowls, and they’re definitely not winning seven. In spite of that, you still should be honest about what he is now. He’s a shell of himself. Especially when he’s encountered with pressure."

The Buccaneers' offense struggled mightily this season on their way to an 8-9 regular season that still saw them win the NFC South before being blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Brady still put up good numbers, but he turned the ball over at a higher pace than he has in his career and just didn't look comfortable in the pocket.

"It happens, man. You get old. You step off the sidewalk and you feel like you jumped off a ten-story building. It happens to everybody. It’s just a part of getting old," King continued.

"Yeah, in spurts he can still make some throws, and, yeah, every second or third game he can have a fourth quarter that makes you remember how great he was. But from start to finish, he’s not the same player. Age is undefeated. If you watch Tom Brady play, when he is under pressure and duress, he is completely out of whack. That’s just the reality of it."

Brady still believes he can play at a high level when placed in the right position. He now has the opportunity to find that right situation for him again and there will be no shortage of suitors for the greatest quarterback of all time.

Even with his big decision coming up, Brady doesn't seem to have an idea yet on what he is going to do and definitely appears to be over having to answer the question on what's next.

