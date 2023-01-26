Former Bucs’ Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich to Interview with AFC Team

In 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were second in the NFL in scoring, averaging an impressive 30.1 points per contest. This was the team's second consecutive season ranking in the Top 3 in this category under offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich.

During that time, Leftwich rightfully earned a significant amount of praise for helping to orchestrate such a productive offense, especially with an immobile, 44-year-old quarterback under center.

By the time the offseason came around, Byron Leftwich was one of the hottest names in terms of up-and-coming, offensive-minded head coaching candidates. He was expected to be under serious consideration by pretty much any franchise in the market for a new one.

It had been reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars were at the point of offering Leftwich their head coaching position before he withdrew his name from consideration for supposedly not seeing eye to eye with members of the front office.

So the Buccaneers felt as though the Jaguars' loss, was their gain. As not only would they have Tom Brady back in pewter and red for another season, but they'd have their offensive coordinator back in the fold as well, a big boost in terms of consistency and continuity.

That's when everything fell apart.

Leftwich's offense, despite adding some talented, veteran pass-catchers — as well as losing some important pieces along the offensive line — took a major step back. The offense was only able to produce a measly 18.4 points per game, 7th worst in the NFL. An incredibly steep drop off from the 30+ points they averaged the year prior, which again, was 2nd best in the NFL.

So it was no surprise to anyone who watched the Bucs' offense in 2022 when the team relieved Leftwich of his duties shortly after the season had concluded.

What may have been a bit surprising to those same critics though, was when news broke this week that Leftwich is expected to interview for the open offensive coordinator position with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens recently cut bait with their long-time OC, Greg Roman.

Having moved on from Greg Roman, a coach whose offensive design has always revolved around the run game, it looks like the Ravens are looking to alter their approach for next season.

Both the Bucs (Leftwich) and Chiefs (Bieniemy) have gained a reputation for being pass-happy in terms of their offensive philosophy. So either candidate would likely bring a very different-looking offense with them to Baltimore, should they have the opportunity.

Although his tenure in Tampa Bay didn't finish the way he would have liked, it's good to see that front offices around the league haven't given up on Leftwich based on his performance this past season with the Buccaneers.

