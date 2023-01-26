Bruce Arians “Extremely Unhappy” with Recent Buccaneers Firings

Following the 2021 season, Bruce Arians decided to step down from his role as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach and handed the keys over to former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

With the Buccaneers’ 2022 season coming to a crashing halt after going just 8-9 in the regular season and losing in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys, Todd Bowles and the organization have made a slew of firings and the former head coach, Arians, doesn’t seem too pleased with the moves according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“Not happy. Very unhappy. Extremely unhappy,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said this week on WDAE radio.

“Having had some interaction with him about it . . . he’s disappointed,” Stroud said. “You know, he’s disappointed. I guess that’s the biggest thing. You know, he wanted Todd to have this opportunity. He wanted to keep this staff together. He wanted these [coaching] families to be together. Many of them have another year on their contracts. Many of them thought they would be here as long as Todd is the head coach, were told as much, and that’s not the case. And so he’s hurt by it. I don’t know if you’re going to see him around much next year.”

As much as Arians had hoped things had worked out with the staff he literally handed over to Bowles, that wasn’t the case. Something wasn’t working as the Buccaneers struggled in many areas this season.

READ MORE: Former Bucs’ Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich to Interview with AFC Team

With tensions high, Bowles knew he needed to make changes and this gives him the opportunity to give himself another shot when he probably knows his seat will be warm next season.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook