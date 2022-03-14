Skip to main content

NFL team responds on Twitter to Tom Brady announcing retirement

The announcement to come back has shocked the internet.

The football world is buzzing with the announcement that quarterback Tom Brady is returning for his 23rd season and his 3rd with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Current and former NFL players, as well as NFL teams, are just a select few of the large number of people commenting on this blockbuster announcement.

Division rival Carolina Panthers took to social media to respond with a popular GIF.

READ MORE: Bruce Arians' first reaction to Tom Brady returning to the Buccaneers

Tom Brady has dominated the Panthers since coming to Tampa Bay. Before he was with the Bucs he did have a losing record versus Carolina, but he did have a Super Bowl win against them in 2004. After the 2021 season, Brady had moved his career record to 6-3 after being 2-3 before the 2020 season.

Brady is undefeated versus the Panthers as the Bucs signal-caller, and the games truly haven’t been close. He’s totaled 1,116 yards, 8 touchdowns, and just 1 interception with a quarterback rating of 107.53.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star projected to sign with Buffalo Bills

The return of the greatest quarterback of all time makes Tampa Bay one of the favorites in the NFC to make a run in the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to watch what happens inside the division as the Panthers are attempting to make a run at current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. In an already crazy offseason of quarterback moves, a possible division match-up with Brady versus Watson would be an intriguing one to watch.

Stay tuned to BucsGameday as we continue to cover the return of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay.

BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Plan To Come Back To Buccaneers

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

b713e5b2c05244c49473ac11edd8cccc
News

Jalen Ramsey has a funny reaction to Tom Brady returning to the NFL

By Jon Conahan1 hour ago
USATSI_15545031
News

Bruce Arians' first reaction to Tom Brady returning to the Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan2 hours ago
919FDD5C-74EB-4F26-B44D-D2A6FE2D8E7B
News

BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Plan To Come Back To Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan3 hours ago
USATSI_13224604 2
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers in progress to talk with Deshaun Watson

By Jon Conahan7 hours ago
USATSI_17803533
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Needs: Offensive Line

By Nate Greer10 hours ago
USATSI_15119639
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star projected to sign with Buffalo Bills

By Maddox NebelMar 12, 2022
USATSI_13823082 2
News

Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson?

By Caleb SkinnerMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17366492
News

Is Leonard Fournette Saying Goodbye to Tampa Bay?

By Caleb SkinnerMar 10, 2022