NFL team responds on Twitter to Tom Brady announcing retirement

The football world is buzzing with the announcement that quarterback Tom Brady is returning for his 23rd season and his 3rd with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Current and former NFL players, as well as NFL teams, are just a select few of the large number of people commenting on this blockbuster announcement.

Division rival Carolina Panthers took to social media to respond with a popular GIF.

Tom Brady has dominated the Panthers since coming to Tampa Bay. Before he was with the Bucs he did have a losing record versus Carolina, but he did have a Super Bowl win against them in 2004. After the 2021 season, Brady had moved his career record to 6-3 after being 2-3 before the 2020 season.

Brady is undefeated versus the Panthers as the Bucs signal-caller, and the games truly haven’t been close. He’s totaled 1,116 yards, 8 touchdowns, and just 1 interception with a quarterback rating of 107.53.

The return of the greatest quarterback of all time makes Tampa Bay one of the favorites in the NFC to make a run in the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to watch what happens inside the division as the Panthers are attempting to make a run at current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. In an already crazy offseason of quarterback moves, a possible division match-up with Brady versus Watson would be an intriguing one to watch.

