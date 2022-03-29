Rich Eisen lists Tampa Bay as the favorite to win Super Bowl in 2022

The NFL off-season has been interesting to watch as many of the league’s best teams have been competing to get better.

Tampa Bay is one of those teams that has been aggressive on the free agency market. With the return of Tom Brady for his 23rd year, Tampa will be one of the favorites to compete for the Super Bowl.

NFL Network commentator and radio host Rich Eisen discussed this topic on his podcast. He discussed the top 5 teams he considered the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Teams like the LA Chargers, LA Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs have been active as any, but they aren’t on Eisen’s list.

Surprisingly the Packers made the list with the return of MVP Aaron Rogers. It will be interesting to see how that offense looks without Davante Adams.

Last year’s Super Bowl competitors Cincinnati and LA Rams made the list. Buffalo, the AFC’s upcoming team was second.

To the surprise of some Rich has the Buccaneers as his number one favorite to win the Super Bowl. With Brady back, that no doubt lifts the Bucs up to one of the best teams in the game.

Resigning Leonard Fournette and Chris Godwin to long-term deals helps the offense. With Godwin out, Tampa signed Russell Gage and Breshard Perriman. Getting Ryen Jensen back, and trading for Shaq Mason helps Tampa Bay on the offensive line. Carlton Davis, one of the league’s best young defensive backs, is back too.

Before the injury bug hit at the back end of 2021 Tampa Bay was on pace to be a favorite to win back-to-back titles. There’s no doubt that they will be one of the best in 2022 with the returning pieces.

