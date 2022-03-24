Rob Gronkowski continues to tease Tampa Bay fanbase about return

There might not be a more productive duo in the NFL than star quarterback Tom Brady and his trusty tight end, Rob Gronkowski. After all, they have won four super bowls together across two different franchises since 2011. It's a run that will go down in the history books and it isn't over just yet.

Brady elected to come out of retirement a few weeks ago and Tampa Bay has made it a priority to retain key free agents, while adding additional talent, throughout the month of March.

The franchise re-signed wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, center Ryan Jensen, and cornerback Carlton Davis. The Buccaneers have also acquired wide receiver Russell Gage and safety Logan Ryan via free agency and offensive guard Shaq Mason via a trade with the New England Patriots.

One of the remaining questions at this point is if Gronkowski will continue his playing career. He's flirted with stepping away from the game in the past but will have a hard time moving on with Brady coming back for at least another year.

Last week, a video emerged of Gronkowski in a barbershop that went viral on Twitter. In the clip, the veteran tight end joked that he was having some fun of his own after being left in the dark by Brady for a few months.

"It’s a very good chance [he returns]. I’ll let (Brady) have a little scare…a couple months without me and then, ya know. He just did it to me for a couple months, I’m gonna do it to him now."

The fanbase is starting to get antsy on social media, a place where Gronk is known to spend a fair amount of time. He's noticed the attention on his pages and that has resulted in him messing with NFL fans, evidenced by this strange TikTok below.

Is Rob Gronkowski the butterfly in the sky? Can he go twice as high? These are the percolating questions that have to be answered prior to his return to Tampa Bay.

The team certainly seems to be operating as if Gronkowski will be back in the fold. The franchise elected to let free agent tight end and former First-Round pick, OJ Howard, leave for the Buffalo Bills. They also restructured veteran Cam Brate's deal to provide immediate cap space. The only other tight end on the roster right now is Codey McElroy, who has spent the majority of his career on the practice squad.

Through two years with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski has recorded 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his career, he's totaled 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 76 touchdowns in 143 total appearances (128 starts).

