Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers First-Round pick signs with Buffalo

The former Buccaneer is pairing up with Josh Allen in Buffalo.

With Tom Brady returning to Tampa Bay and the current situation with the cap, there are going to be some casualties for the Buccaneers this offseason. Two starters, guard Alex Cappa and safety Jordan Whitehead, have already signed deals with other teams this week and the attrition isn't over yet.

On Wednesday evening, news broke on social media that Bucs tight end OJ Howard was signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills that is worth up to $5 million. Howard will get a fresh start to rebuild his value after spending the first five years of his NFL career in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Howard in the First-Round out of Alabama in 2017 following his breakout performance in the national championship game against Clemson. Alas, he's struggled with inconsistencies and injuries thus far as a pro, never surpassing 565 receiving yards in a season.

There have been miscues, drops, and missed time for Howard across his first five seasons. That said, if he can finally put together his potential, Howard can be a capable weapon for the Buffalo Bills opposite of Dawson Knox. He's totaled 199 catches for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns. 11 of those scores came during his first two years with the Buccaneers.

With the franchise electing to move on from Howard after restructuring veteran tight end Camron Brate's contract earlier in the day, the signs are pointing towards a return for star, Rob Gronkowski. With Brady back in the fold, it seems like Gronkowski's contract extension is a matter of when not if.

Stick with BucsGameday for coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

