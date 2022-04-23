Rob Gronkowski seen working out with Titans' star Derrick Henry

The band is getting back together in Tampa Bay for another run at a potential super bowl. At this point, the Buccaneers are just missing two key fiddles, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Throughout free agency, the team has remained in contact with both players. There is interest from both sides in facilitating a potential return to the franchise. Suh has even publicly stated his wishes on social media.

Gronkowski has remained a bit coyer, flirting with the idea of retirement again this offseason. If Tom Brady had stayed away from the game, there are questions on if Gronkowski would've joined him on the sidelines. Alas, the time for hypotheticals is over.

As of now, Gronkowski claims that he's still in the process of deciding if he wants to continue his football career. Earlier this week, he said that he had yet to begin contract negotiations with the Buccaneers. The veteran previously declared that if he did continue playing, it would only be in Tampa Bay.

“That will start [contract negotiations] if I decide that I want to play. There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to.”

Regardless, it appears that the future hall of fame tight end is continuing to put in the work off of the field in the event of a return. On Friday, images of Gronkowski and Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry emerged on social media following a workout. It appears that Gronkowski is remaining in playing shape.

Though, this could mean nothing at all in regards to the football field. After all, Gronkowski is chomping at the bit to face off with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in a WWE match.

Without Gronkowski officially in the fold, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a tight end. As of now, the team has just two tight ends under contract, veteran Cam Brate and Codey McElroy. With optimism that Gronkowski will be back for at least one more run, it will be intriguing to see if the Bucs target an addition for the unit in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay only has four picks in the top four rounds but General Manager Jason Licht could consider trading out of the first round for multiple picks throughout the draft.

