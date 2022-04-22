Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out About Coming Back To Tom Brady, Buccaneers

With all of the uncertainty that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced during the summer when Tom Brady declared his retirement, the majority of that is gone now that Brady is set to return for the grey and red this season.

The next question for Tampa Bay will be if Rob Gronkowski will return to play alongside his longtime quarterback. Brady and Gronkowski have been teammates for 11 seasons, and neither has given a firm statement on whether or not a decision will be made.

Brady said this about Gronk returning to Tampa Bay next year in a recent interview with Complex's Mike DeStefano:

“I’m hoping Gronk comes back to play,”



Despite the fact that Gronkowski has yet to decide whether or not he will return to football, reports claim that if he does, he has simply stated that he will play for the Buccaneers.

Contract talks between Gronkowski and Tampa Bay have yet to begin, but they will once he makes his decision.

“That will start if I decide that I want to play,” Gronkowski told Emery in an interview before his appearance at the Nickelodeon “Kids’ Choice Awards” on April 9. “There’s no reason to do that while there’s a decision to be made first. It’s all about if I decide to.”

With the NFL draft starting in a week, Tampa Bay will have to make some fascinating decisions. Unless they can get Gronkowski on board, Tom Brady will most likely have to find another tight end to throw to, and it will most likely be someone drafted by the Buccaneers.

Jason Licht, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' general manager, claims that Brady has little to no say in the path the Buccaneers take in the draft.

