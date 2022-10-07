The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the season against the Dallas Cowboys for the second-straight season. Only this time the venue was AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Then, the Bucs took their show on the road to face the New Orleans Saints. A team that quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles had never beaten in the regular season with Tampa Bay.

When they finally came home, the Buccaneers played host to a future Hall of Fame quarterback, and another that certainly has put himself on that same path.

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) were not good guests and stole wins from the Bucs in their home stadium.

When we look back at the first quarter of the season, there's a mixed bag.

But the bag has much more good in it than bad, and that's why the second quarter outlook should be more positive than anything else.

SECOND QUARTER DEFENSIVE MVP: DT VITA VEA

The Buccaneers' defense needs more out of their front three, and getting it is going to have to start with him.

Currently, the fifth-year defensive tackle is set to reach career highs in sacks and quarterback hits.

But with his defense getting run on more than in years past, Vea is going to need to get on career-high tackle and tackle-for-loss pace as well.

SECOND QUARTER OFFENSIVE MVP: WR CHRIS GODWIN

Things have admittedly picked up for the Bucs and new receiver Russell Gage. And Tom Brady is - well - Tom Brady.

Even with his off-field issues, Brady has made a career out of overcoming drama to produce legendary football performances.

And while Mike Evans continues to prove his value over and over again, Tampa Bay's offense really gets going when No. 14 is at his best, and hopefully, that'll be coming in the next four games.

Godwin is just one of four NFL receivers to be targeted 13 times despite playing in just two games so far this season.

Of the four, Godwin has the best catch rate and is the top-graded by Pro Football Focus.

SECOND QUARTER OPPONENTS

Week 5: vs Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, October 9th at 1 P.M. ET)

Week 6: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, October 16th at 1 P.M. ET)

Week 7: at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, October 23rd at 1 P.M. ET)

Week 8: vs Baltimore Ravens (Thursday, October 27th at 8:15 P.M. ET)

With three winnable games coming up, the next time the Bucs are on in primetime, they could - and perhaps should - be doing it as a five-win team on a three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the rest of the NFC South is facing contests against teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams.

Not many are happy with a 2-2 start for this Tampa Bay squad, but the mood could change significantly in the next four games.

And it all starts with a battle for first place in the NFC South against quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Just as we all predicted.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



