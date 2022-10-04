Progress Report: Which Buccaneers are Making the Grade Through One Quarter?

Every NFL season, teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set out to solve the same equation.

To find the right balance and chemistry between offense, defense, and special teams.

If they get it right, they get to add a Lombardi Trophy to the franchise's books. If not, then they reset and come back next year with the same problem in front of them as before.

Even if they do win it, as the Bucs did in 2020, the equation never changes.

Anything less than a Super Bowl win at the end of the year, and you walk off the field for the last time with the weight of disappointment sending everyone into the offseason.

For Tampa Bay this year, their pursuit of the franchise's third Lombardi - and quarterback Tom Brady's eighth - has gotten off to a 2-2 start.

There have been highs, and lows - really low.

And here's how we see the Buccaneers after one-quarter of the NFL season is in the books.

BUCS MVP: The Defense

The great thing about writing a column is we get to dictate what is and isn't allowed.

For this quarter's Most Valuable Player, we're naming the defense the winners. All 'em.

Tampa Bay's offense put up a total of 51 points in the first three games of the year.

In a league where anything under 24 puts a team at risk of losing, the Bucs were more than 20 points off that pace, yet 2-1 regardless.

All thanks to the defense.

Bottom line is, while the unit failed to show up Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, this team could easily be 1-3 if not for what they did in the first two games of the year specifically.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE QUARTER: Leonard Fournette

Despite having just three carries for a total of -3 yards against the Chiefs in Week 4, Fournette is still on pace to have a top three season in carries and rushing yards in his career.

And while the Buccaneers have been rotating their receivers through more medical treatments than routes, he's helped stabilize the offense.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE QUARTER: Devin White

It's hard to go in any other direction here than with the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Month, and while White himself hasn't been perfect, he has been really good in key moments when he was needed the most.

Leading the defense in sacks, tackles, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits, White is clearly looking to take another step forward this season.

And he's off to a solid start.

FIRST QUARTER GRADE: C

While we've yet to see a game yet from this year's Bucs squad that shows all three units at their best, we've seen both the offense and defense perform great for stretches.

31 points against the Chiefs didn't get a win, but it showed what Brady and his offense are capable of when Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage are all healthy at the same time.

For the defense, surrendering less than 10 points per game to start the season doesn't erase the 41 given up this past weekend, but it's a strong reason to be confident moving forward.

'C' is average. A team with potential that needs to show it more.

And that's what we can say about this 2022 Tampa Bay team, so far.

